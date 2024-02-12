Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the doors to a controversial temple in India where a centuries-old mosque once stood. This week he will inaugurate another Hindu religious site — in the Abu Dhabi desert.

The pink sandstone temple in the United Arab Emirates has been built on a 27-acre plot granted on lease by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for as long as "the sun shines.” In an election year, the imposing edifice offers Modi a headline-grabbing opportunity to portray himself as a global leader with the ability to draw big foreign investments.

Investment pledges or memorandums of understanding between the two countries are expected to be announced during Modi’s visit. The Indian prime minister will also address more than 40,000 people from the South Asian nation in a stadium in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 13.