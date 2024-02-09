Temple University Japan announced Friday that it plans to open a new satellite campus in the city of Kyoto in January 2025, in an effort to expand its network outside of Tokyo, where its main campus is located.

The university plans to open the campus within Seibo Jogakuin school, which spans preschool through high school, in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward, a 12-minute walk from the Fushimi Inari Shrine.

The expansion aims to offer an internationalized education and expand Temple's presence in the Kansai region.

Once the Kyoto campus opens, the university plans to offer English-language courses to elementary and junior high school students in the region, in addition to its regular undergraduate programs.

“Kyoto is a dynamic city that is rich in culture, history, and the arts. By establishing a presence in this important historical center, we can simultaneously immerse our students in new concepts and historical traditions both inside and outside of the classroom.” said Temple University Japan Dean Matthew Wilson in a statement.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1884, Temple University opened its campus in Tokyo in 1982, making it the oldest, as well as largest, branch campus of a foreign university in Japan.

In 2005, Temple was officially designated as the first foreign university in Japan by the education ministry. In the current semester, a record 2,200 students from over 70 countries are participating in its undergraduate programs.