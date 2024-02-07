Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an on Wednesday to exchange experiences and cooperate on urban governance, with their talks covering issues such as disaster prevention and climate change.

During her first official trip to Taiwan since assuming office in 2016, Koike told reporters after a closed-door meeting with the mayor that she addressed common issues affecting both cities, including declining birthrates and the hosting of international sporting events.

Next year, Tokyo is scheduled to host the Summer Deaflympics for deaf athletes, while Taipei will hold the World Masters Games, a multi-sport event open to senior participants.

"Through this opportunity, we can learn about the common issues between both sides. In the future, we can also share relevant information and help each other find solutions," Koike said.

Chiang said Koike's experience with urban governance is "very valuable" and provides a good opportunity for Taipei to learn from.

China expressed strong opposition to the governor's visit to Taipei, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying Beijing is against "official interaction of any form between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China."

The mainland, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory, has expressed concern to Japan and urged relevant parties to "avoid being taken advantage of" by "Taiwan independence" forces, Wang said.

Koike, who in 2007 served as Japan's first female defense minister, arrived in Taipei after a trip to Australia to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo's sister state agreement with New South Wales.