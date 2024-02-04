Only 20% of Japanese public high schools have quotas for accepting foreign students in entrance exams for the academic year starting April, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday, despite the government's guidance to introduce such special entry frameworks.

Around 750 out of 3,880 public high schools, including evening schools, had quotas for foreign resident students who passed special admission exams, the survey showed. Many lacking such frameworks are concerned over whether they can provide proper Japanese-language instruction to such students after enrollment.

They cite difficulties in offering Japanese lessons for students with different levels of proficiency and finding interpreters for different kinds of foreign languages as reasons.