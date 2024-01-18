The Philippines plans to propose the creation of a Southeast Asian regulatory framework to set rules on artificial intelligence (AI), based on the country's own draft legislation, the speaker of its Congress said on Wednesday.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Martin Romualdez said on that the Philippines would present a legal framework to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) when it chairs the bloc in 2026.

"We'd like to give as a gift to the ASEAN a legal framework. ... Digitization, even in our economic policy is very, very much right up there as a priority," he said.