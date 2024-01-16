Tokyo prosecutors will not indict seven senior members of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s faction over a political slush funds scandal, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

The decision comes after investigators decided that proving a criminal conspiracy between the faction leaders and the faction’s treasurer to not report excess income from political fundraising parties would be too difficult.

It also comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida convened a meeting of a Liberal Democratic Party task force Tuesday to make recommendations on how to deal with the scandal.