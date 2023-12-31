Japan’s political world might reach a tipping point in 2024.

With the end of 2023 marked by the funding scandal engulfing the upper echelons of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in the first half of 2024 the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have to address rising calls for greater transparency and accountability for politicians.

In the upcoming session of parliament, slated to start in January and last until early summer, the spotlight will be on the revision of legislation regulating political-funding practices.