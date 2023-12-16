A teenager from Britain who resurfaced in southern France after disappearing six years ago is expected to return to England over the weekend, French authorities said on Friday, after the boy left a spiritualist community in the Pyrenees mountains.

Alex Batty disappeared at the age of 11 during a holiday with his mother and grandfather in Malaga, Spain, in 2017.

Toulouse deputy prosecutor Antoine Leroy said the youth had spent the past two years in different areas of southern France, living in "spiritual communities" with his mother, but not in a sect.