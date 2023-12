Harvard University is fracturing.

More than 700 faculty have signed a petition urging the school’s leadership to resist political pressures "at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including calls for the removal of President Claudine Gay.”

At the same time, over 1,000 students and alumni — including billionaire donors such as Bill Ackman — are demanding the school replace its leader in the wake of rising antisemitism on campus and her responses.