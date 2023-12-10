Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to remove all Cabinet members belonging to the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party from their posts amid the deepening political funds scandal, sources said Sunday.

Some members of the faction formerly led by the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are suspected of receiving tens of millions of yen in unreported funds from the proceeds of fundraising parties, according to sources.

The faction is suspected of creating slush funds through these money flows, which the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad is investigating. The suspect funds may total hundreds of millions of yen in the five years through 2022.