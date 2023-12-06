European Union leaders will arrive in China later this week with a tough message: Time is running out for Beijing to address a list of economic grievances before the bloc is forced to react.

Trade will top the agenda when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, who runs gatherings of the EU’s 27 leaders, meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday.

In their first in-person summit with China in four years, the EU officials will seek tangible progress on long-standing issues ranging from data flows to market access, according to people familiar with the bloc’s plans.