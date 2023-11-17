A Tokyo court on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old man to a prison term of six to 10 years for stabbing two high school students and an elderly man near the University of Tokyo on the day of nationwide entrance exams in January last year.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of seven to 12 years for the man for attempted murder and other charges. The defendant was a second-year high school student in Nagoya at the time and his name has been withheld because he was a minor when he committed the crime.

The Tokyo District Court handed down what is known as an indeterminate sentence, stating only the minimum and maximum detention periods. Such sentences, only given to minors under Juvenile Law, take into account a convicted person's age and behavior in prison.