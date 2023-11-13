British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister on Monday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of police threatened his authority.

It is the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour Party before an election expected next year. The return of Cameron suggests Sunak wants to bring in a more centrist, experienced hand rather than appease the right of his party, which supported Braverman.

It also reawakens divisive debate over Brexit: Cameron held the referendum on European Union membership in 2016 and was hated by many on the right of the party after he campaigned to remain. He quit hours after Britain voted to leave.