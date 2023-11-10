The creator of a viral video purporting to show Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida making explicit sexual admissions in a live news broadcast said he made it in about an hour as a "little joke."

"I didn't think it would create such a stir," the man in his 20s said of the video, explaining that he used generative artificial intelligence technology to create Kishida's voice and mouth movements.

The video shows the prime minister speaking to the camera during a live news program on Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television Network. The company's logo appears in the top right corner of the screen along with a ticker saying, "Breaking News."