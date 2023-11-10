South Korea has announced plans to enhance its diplomatic presence with a series of new embassies across Europe, Africa, the South Pacific and South America, a move that comes as North Korea is slimming down its presence overseas presence.

A statement from South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the expansion is part of efforts to “exert global leadership and bolster our diplomatic power.”

Amid closer ties with the U.S. and Japan, and riding high on a global cultural wave, South Korea’s geopolitical profile is rising.