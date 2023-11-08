U.S. President Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Nov. 15 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, Kyodo News reported.

Final preparations are under way for the meeting, which is set to be the first face-to-face talks that Biden and Xi will have in about a year, the news agency said, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official.

China hasn’t announced Xi’s attendance at APEC, though the White House has said the two leaders will meet. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two nations cannot rely on "autopilot” to achieve a meeting.

Xi is also likely to be the guest of honor at a dinner with top U.S. business executives in San Francisco next week.

High on the list of priorities for Xi during his U.S. visit is calming foreign investors. Recent surveys show Western executives in China are increasingly nervous about doing business there, due to a growing list of headaches ranging from geopolitical tensions and a slowing economy to detention of employees.