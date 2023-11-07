G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan said on Tuesday as the group's foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The Group of Seven wealthy nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — as well as the European Union, meet in Tokyo on Nov. 7 to 8 to discuss issues including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference.