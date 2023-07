Buying cosmetics is becoming easier for men in Nagoya, with a department store having expanded a section selling makeup products targeting men and the opening of a new shop handling gender-free products.

The moves reflect the recent trend of men becoming more conscious about grooming and the popularity of male K-pop idols wearing makeup.

JR Nagoya Takashimaya, a department store directly connected to Nagoya Station, expanded the sales area for men's cosmetics in November by roughly four times.