Yoshiko Hara, 69, first head of the Fukushima Prefectural FID Basketball Federation, is a pioneer in creating opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enjoy basketball in Fukushima Prefecture.

“If you do it, you can do it,” Hara tells players in her Fukushima Club basketball team. About 10 members in the club practice with Hara once a week at a community center in the city of Fukushima.

“You’re getting better one step at a time. Don’t give up!” she encourages the members, who are of different ages and skills, including an experienced male office worker and a schoolgirl practicing dribbling at a beginner level.