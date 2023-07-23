Japanese education services company Benesse will offer a new service to help elementary school students with their research projects using generative artificial intelligence during the summer break.

The service, which will be provided for free on its website for parents, will make suggestions and offer tips to help students search research themes and compile their findings, the company said in a recent press release.

For example, if one asks “How can I study the biology of dinosaurs?” the AI would give such advice as “How about finding out what they ate?” without giving exact answers, the company said.