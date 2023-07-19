Europe’s attempt to elbow aside China and Russia in the tussle for influence across Latin America came up short during talks with the region’s leaders.

The European Union courted its Latin American and Caribbean guests over two days, with a performance of classical music and a gala dinner, but the summit was overshadowed by a diplomatic quarrel over just how, if at all, to criticize Russia or President Vladimir Putin for the invasion.

Officials from the EU camp fingered Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela as the most resistant to the EU’s lobbying for a strong condemnation of Russia. Diplomats haggled over whether the statement should refer to the war “in” — or “against” — Ukraine, and whether name-checking “Russia” was acceptable, said officials who asked not to be named on closed-door talks.