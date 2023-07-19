  • Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, arrives for the European Union (EU) and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels on Monday. The EU sees the summit as a key chance to reboot the bloc's relationship with the sub-continent as it competes for influence with China, tries to broaden support for Kyiv in its defense against Russia, and seeks to secure access to critical raw materials needed for its digital and green energy transitions. | BLOOMBERG
    Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, arrives for the European Union (EU) and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels on Monday. The EU sees the summit as a key chance to reboot the bloc's relationship with the sub-continent as it competes for influence with China, tries to broaden support for Kyiv in its defense against Russia, and seeks to secure access to critical raw materials needed for its digital and green energy transitions. | BLOOMBERG

Europe’s attempt to elbow aside China and Russia in the tussle for influence across Latin America came up short during talks with the region’s leaders.

The European Union courted its Latin American and Caribbean guests over two days, with a performance of classical music and a gala dinner, but the summit was overshadowed by a diplomatic quarrel over just how, if at all, to criticize Russia or President Vladimir Putin for the invasion.

Officials from the EU camp fingered Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela as the most resistant to the EU’s lobbying for a strong condemnation of Russia. Diplomats haggled over whether the statement should refer to the war “in” — or “against” — Ukraine, and whether name-checking “Russia” was acceptable, said officials who asked not to be named on closed-door talks.

