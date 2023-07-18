Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who famously fled Japan for Lebanon after his 2018 arrest, has vowed to fight the allegations against him, but that won’t involve a return to the country.

“Nissan will have to pay for what they did to me and my family,” Ghosn said Tuesday, speaking via video link during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo. “Nissan created a lot of damage … damage that can not be repaired.”

In June, he launched a $1 billion criminal lawsuit in Lebanon seeking $588 million in lost remuneration, and a further $500 million in moral damages.