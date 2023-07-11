Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid in a major breakthrough for the military alliance’s push to strengthen its defenses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey will ask its parliament to advance Sweden’s membership in the alliance “as soon as possible,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday in Vilnius.

The about-face comes after months of arduous negotiations over Turkey’s demands and on the eve of a critical two-day NATO summit where leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are eager to show a united front and signal that the war in Ukraine has only strengthened the alliance.