Japan continues to face extremely hot weather, with parts of the nation experiencing temperatures of over 38 degrees Celsius, while in Tokyo some areas have seen record highs of over 35 C for two consecutive days.

The highest recorded temperature on Tuesday as of 4:00 p.m. was 38 C in Yamanashi Prefecture, according to the meteorological agency. Tokyo’s highest temperature was 35.8 C, recorded in the city of Ome, while it reached 34.3 C in central Tokyo. Neighboring Saitama Prefecture recorded 37 C in Hatoyama, while Ushiku, Chiba Prefecture, experienced highs of 36.4 C.

Across the nation, 57 locations experienced an "extremely hot day," meaning that the highest recorded temperature surpassed 35 C.