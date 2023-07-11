Drug giant Eisai has said that its global Alzheimer drug program officer Ivan Cheung will retire at the end of the month and be replaced by the son of the firm’s CEO, after a tenure that saw him lead the push for U.S. approval of breakthrough medicine Leqembi.

Keisuke Naito, 34, a senior vice president and chief strategy and planning officer, will become the acting global Alzheimer’s officer, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Naito is a member of Eisai’s founding family and a son of CEO Haruo Naito.

Chief Financial Officer Tatsuyuki Yasuno will become acting president of its U.S. unit, Eisai said, another role that had been held by the outgoing Cheung.