  • Passengers wait at JR Hakata Station after the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended due to heavy rain on Sunday morning. | KYODO
Osaka – Heavy rain in western Japan temporarily halted services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train on Sunday morning, according to West Japan Railway.

Services were suspended from around 8:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m., the railway operator said.

The Meteorological Agency is warning of landslides and flooding in Yamaguchi and nearby prefectures, with heavy precipitation expected from western and eastern regions through early next week due to a rainy season front lingering over the country.

