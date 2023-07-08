Russia’s consumer protection agency has said it will tighten supervision of imports of Japanese fish and other marine products amid concern over the planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The announcement came Friday, after the International Atomic Energy Agency recently concluded that Japan’s plan to discharge the water around this summer is “consistent” with international safety standards and would have “a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”

The Russian agency, however, has issued instructions to ramp up sanitary and quarantine controls “to prevent water bio-resources and food produced of them in Japan, including fish, fish products, seafood, etc., with a higher concentration of radionuclides from flowing into the territory,” according to the Interfax news agency.