An LDP-Komeito working group on Wednesday agreed on a proposal to de-facto ease existing regulations on the export of lethal weapons, provided that certain conditions are met.

The group submitted the proposal to the policy councils of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which will now turn to the government for further clarification on its position on the matter.

“We have made clear that on some aspects of the discussion we have reached a general consensus, while on some others both parties need to discuss further,” Itsunori Onodera, former defense minister and chairman of the group, said during a news conference on Wednesday.