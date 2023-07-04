  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released on June 19. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released on June 19. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea appeared to have eased a strict COVID-19 mask mandate, media reports said this week, after state news agencies showed many people without a mask.

The isolated country has maintained border lockdowns and other anti-COVID measures long after most other nations ditched such restrictions.

North Korean state television and newspapers did not make any official announcement, but showed maskless crowds of people at theaters and other locations.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW