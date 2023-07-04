SEOUL – North Korea appeared to have eased a strict COVID-19 mask mandate, media reports said this week, after state news agencies showed many people without a mask.
The isolated country has maintained border lockdowns and other anti-COVID measures long after most other nations ditched such restrictions.
North Korean state television and newspapers did not make any official announcement, but showed maskless crowds of people at theaters and other locations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.