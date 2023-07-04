Chinese fighter jets again crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, as a senior Taiwanese official decried “annoying disinformation” about how safe the island is given ongoing tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island’s strong objections, has over the past three years reported almost daily missions by Chinese military aircraft nearby, and since last August, regular crossings of the median line that used to serve as an unofficial boundary.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said Tuesday morning that eight Chinese fighters had crossed the median line and four Chinese warships also joined a “joint combat readiness patrol.”