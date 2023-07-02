OSAKA – A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
Of the 50 universities that gave valid responses, 28 or 56% said they strengthened steps to alert students of the risk of joining cults as controversy erupted after Abe was shot dead on July 8 last year.
Tetsuya Yamagami has told investigators he killed the former leader over his link with the Unification Church, often regarded as a cult. The 42-year-old held a grudge against the church and targeted Abe because he was a grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who helped the religious group set up in Japan.
