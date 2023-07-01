As Hong Kong marked 26 years since its handover to Chinese rule on Saturday, former residents of the city gathered in Taipei to remember lives lost during a wave of protests in 2019.

Images of those who died were set up below Liberty Square Arch in the Taiwanese capital, with a crowd of more than 50 gathering amid heavy rain. Participants placed flowers next to the images, some pausing to offer silent prayers.

The event, along with others set to take place in several cities around the world, represents one front in an evolving pro-democracy movement organized by members of the Hong Kong diaspora.