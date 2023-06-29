Arrested kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV is likely to have proposed committing family suicide to his parents after looking up suicide methods on the internet, investigative sources have said.

Ennosuke, 47, appears to have obtained his parents’ approval for family suicide after speaking to them on May 17, according to the sources.

He was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly helping his 75-year-old mother commit suicide by making her consume sleeping pills at their house in Tokyo between around 5 p.m. on May 17 and around 10 a.m. the following day. His 76-year-old father has also died.