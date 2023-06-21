Search teams detected underwater sounds while scanning the North Atlantic for a tourist submersible that vanished with five people aboard during a deep-sea voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said early on Wednesday.

The detection of the sounds by Canadian aircraft on Tuesday, day three of the search, was reported by the Coast Guard as the clock ticked down to the last 24 hours of the missing craft’s presumed oxygen supply.

Robotic undersea search operations were diverted to the area from which the sounds seemed to originate, but there was still no tangible sign of the missing vessel, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.