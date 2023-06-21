Japan has fallen in the global gender gap rankings, coming in nine positions lower than last year at 125th out of 146 countries, according to a World Economic Forum report released Wednesday.

The report by the Swiss organization showed that women’s participation in the political and economic arenas scored particularly low compared with other nations, ranking at 138th and 123th respectively. However, women’s access to education and health care scored highly.

Female participation in politics stood at 5.7%, with 10% of parliamentary lawmakers and 8.3% of ministers being women, while there has never been a female prime minister.