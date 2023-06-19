U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with China’s top diplomatic official — and was expected to meet leader Xi Jinping — on Monday in Beijing, as the two sides look to rein in soaring tensions and stabilize the increasingly acrimonious relationship.

Blinken began a meeting with Wang Yi, director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission — a rank higher than Foreign Minister Qin Gang — in the morning, Chinese state-run media said, though details of the talks were not immediately known.

But the focus of the second day of Blinken’s two-day trip was on whether he would be granted an audience with Xi and what would emerge from any talks. Observers said the chances of such a meeting were high since the Chinese leader had met with then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he visited in 2018, the last time a top U.S. diplomat traveled to the country.