The operator of a major conveyor belt sushi chain that became the center of national attention over a viral video of a boy licking a soy sauce bottle has filed a ¥67 million ($480,000) damages suit against the boy, court documents showed Thursday.

Akindo Sushiro, which runs the Sushiro restaurant chain, filed the suit at the Osaka District Court on March 22.

According to the complaint, the boy went to a Sushiro outlet in Gifu Prefecture with a friend on Jan. 3 and was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle and an unused teacup, and then touching a passing plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva.