Japan is seeing no resurgence of COVID-19 cases one month after the country relaxed restrictions and downgraded the disease to a lower-risk category under law.

Still, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said the number of cases is “rising moderately.” The health ministry calls on people with high risks of developing severe symptoms to get vaccinated to prepare better for a resurgence in infections.

The country lowered COVID-19 to an infectious disease category that includes seasonal influenza under the infectious disease control law on May 8.