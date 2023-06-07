  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the Group of Seven Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima last month. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the Group of Seven Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima last month. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO

Paris, Tokyo – France is unenthusiastic about a proposal for NATO to open a liaison office in Japan, a French official said Tuesday, adding the move would take the alliance away from its prime region of focus.

There have been suggestions, alluded to most recently by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, for the opening of the office in Tokyo in response to the growing challenge posed by China.

“NATO (stands for) North Atlantic, and both article V and article VI (in its statutes) clearly limit the scope to North Atlantic,” said a French official, asking not to be named.

