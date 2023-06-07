Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.

The amount of stimulants, with an estimated street value of ¥43.4 billion ($311 million), was the second largest ever confiscated at one time in Japan.

Suspicious powders were found in March in containers on a ship that arrived at the Port of Tokyo via China and were seized by Tokyo Customs. Police in Tokyo suspect the involvement of an international smuggling ring and are investigating the potential connection.