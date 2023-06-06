The sudden closure of a flashy international preschool in Tokyo attended by the children of celebrities and other wealthy people has sparked accusations and threats of legal action.

The Chateau School, nestled on a quiet residential street in Tokyo’s ritzy Nishiazabu neighborhood and features sparkly uniforms, a “gastronomy” program using organic ingredients, and a multilingual, diplomacy-focused curriculum first opened in 2011.

It was founded by the entrepreneur Rina Rose and is advertised on its website as a “lifestyle preschool" for children from 3 months old to 6 years old.