A Japanese artificial-intelligence startup has launched a robot for home use capable of delivering items in response to verbal commands, such as bringing dishes and condiments to the dining table or books and drinks to the sofa.

The rectangular robot, called Kachaka, developed by Tokyo-based Preferred Robotics, attaches to the bottom of a specially designed table fitted with caster wheels.

The device, about the size of a robotic vacuum cleaner, can deliver an object to a specific location in the house that is preregistered on an app once the object is put on the table and a command is given.