The government will consider allowing tattooed youths to join the Japan Self-Defense Forces if they are otherwise qualified, as the SDF faces a chronic personnel shortage amid a low birthrate.

A senior Defense Ministry official recently admitted the need at a parliamentary session reviewing the current guideline banning people from applying to be an SDF cadet if they have tattoos, which are generally considered taboo in Japan.

The official’s response came after an Upper House lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party pointed to the need to study removing such a ban to secure much-needed personnel.