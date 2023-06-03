Singapore – With U.S.-China relations on a dangerous downward spiral, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used a keynote speech at Asia’s top regional security conference to call on the two superpowers to re-open high-level communication channels and establish guardrails to prevent the situation from veering into conflict.
“This isn’t about a policy of containment. It’s not a question of placing obstacles in the way of any nation’s progress or their potential,” Albanese said in a keynote speech Friday to kick off this year’s Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore.
“This is a matter of simple, practical structures to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said, adding that the “essential precondition” for this is “dialogue.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.