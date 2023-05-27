Super Typhoon Mawar continued to strengthen Friday as it moved west over the Pacific toward the Philippines, days after the storm brought damaging winds and rain to Guam.

As of Friday night in the Philippines, the center of the storm was about 1,450 kilometers east of Luzon, the country’s largest and most populous island, the country’s weather service said. The storm, now with maximum sustained winds of nearly 300 kilometers per hour, was moving west at 27 kph, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Once the storm approaches the Philippines, heavy rain, flooding, landslides and gale-force winds could lash northern Luzon starting late Sunday or Monday, the weather service said, adding that the storm might also increase monsoon rains across other parts of the country.