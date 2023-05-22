Leaders from India and seven other nations invited to the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on Sunday visited the city’s peace museum documenting the devastation of the 1945 atomic bombing, two days after a similar tour by the member states.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country possesses nuclear arms, is the first Indian leader to visit Hiroshima, the world’s first atomic-bombed city, since India successfully tested a nuclear bomb in 1974.

The latest visits to the museum, under the guidance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, came after the leaders of G7 countries, including its three nuclear-possessing countries — the United States, Britain and France — made their historic first joint visit to the museum on Friday. The other G7 members are Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.