When she was a girl in South Africa’s Northern Cape, Katrina Esau stopped speaking her mother tongue, N|uu, after being mocked by other people and told it was an “ugly language.”

Now at age 90, she is the last known speaker of N|uu, one of a group of indigenous languages in South Africa that have been all but stamped out by the impacts of colonialism and apartheid.

“We became ashamed when we were young girls, and we stopped speaking the language,” Esau said. Instead she spoke Afrikaans, the language promoted by South Africa’s white minority rulers.