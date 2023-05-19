An increasing flow of Japanese money overseas to pay for services like video and music streaming is turning into a structural weight on the yen, according to Barclays.

Japan’s so-called “digital deficit,” stemming from payments to overseas technology companies like Netflix and Amazon.com, has become large relative to trade and travel in the country’s current-account balance, and its continued expansion will pressure the yen, strategists Lhamsuren Sharavdemberel and Shinichiro Kadota wrote in a note Thursday.

The digital deficit reached ¥4.8 trillion ($34.7 billion) last year, almost 90% of Japan’s services account deficit, they said.