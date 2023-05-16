Group of Seven countries are working on concrete ways to cooperate against economic coercion from China, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said just days ahead of the group’s summit.

“Expect more than words and communiques on economic coercion — expect action,” Emanuel said in a tweet posted Tuesday. “G7 members are developing the tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and retaliation.”

China is set to be a key focus of discussions at the leaders summit, which starts in the city of Hiroshima on Friday and includes the U.K., Germany, Canada, France, Italy and the EU alongside the U.S. and Japan. The group’s trade ministers last month expressed “serious concern” about economic coercion and said they’d explore joint responses to it.