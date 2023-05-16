A prominent LGBTQ+ center in China is closing down after 15 years, another sign of the tightening of space for sexual orientation-focused organizations under Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a statement on its WeChat account on Monday, the Beijing LGBT Center said it was terminating its operations effective immediately, saying only that the closing was due to a “force majeure.”
The center couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning, but one former volunteer for the organization said that the closure was a result of long-standing pressure. That person didn’t specify the exact source of the pressure, saying it came from different quarters, including at times from the center’s neighbors.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.